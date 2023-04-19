Adamawa 2023: I’ll prosecute offenders if others don’t — Fintiri

The reelected Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has vowed to prosecute those who almost truncated the governorship election in his state.

Fintiri made the vow on Tuesday on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” hours after his victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday declared Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, the winner of the election after series of drama.

This included the one that occurred on Sunday when the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hubu Yunusa Ari, unilaterally declared Fintiri’s closest rival, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, of the All Progressives Congress, winner of the poll on Sunday.

This was while collation was still underway.

Ari has since been suspended by INEC.

So also has the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman, ordered the replacement of the Commissioner in charge of Adamawa State Police Command, Mohammed Barde, and his counterpart in Gombe State, CP Etim Equa.

Fintiri told Politics Today: “I think everybody has learnt his lesson.

“INEC itself, as an umpire, has learnt a lot of lessons and it has corrected its wrongs so that it can protect itself as an institution.

“The police that are supposed to protect democracy became caught up in the whole saga.

“It’s unfortunate.

“It’s a disgrace.

“But I think everybody is picking up and they are trying to correct their wrongs.

“Time will tell if these people will be properly prosecuted.

“But if they don’t prosecute this criminality that took place in Adamawa State, I am going to prosecute them.”