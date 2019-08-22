The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun said five persons died in road traffic accident in the state between August 8 and August 20, while 36 others sustained injuries.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for TRACE, told News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Thursday said that 17 road traffic accidents were recorded during the period, involving 23 vehicles and one motorcycle.

He said 63 persons were involved in the accident out of which 36 persons, 23 males and 13 females sustained various degrees of injuries.

Akinbiyi said those that died included four males and one female.

He said that 45.73 per cent of the accident was caused by speeding, 22.84 per cent by dangerous driving, 9.80 per cent by bad tyres, 2.45 per cent by driving against traffic and 19.18 per cent by other causes.

He said: “Furthermore, 57 motorists and 25 motorcycle operators were apprehended for 125 offences.’’

Comparing the period with the corresponding period of 2018 when the Eid-el-kabir was celebrated, Akinbiyi said that deaths arising from accident reduced by 16.67 per cent.

Akinbiyi stressed that the resolve to reduce road accident deaths and injuries in the state would be pursued vigorously in 2019.

The spokesman appealed to motorists and other road users to obey traffic rules, adding that no traffic offender in the state would be spared.