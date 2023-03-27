Abia PDP governorship candidate thanks electorate, PDP faithful

Sir Okey Ahiwe, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded 2023 election in Abia State, has thanked the electorate who supported him and the party during the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections of March 18.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Dr. Alex Otti of the Labour Party as winner.

Ahiwe in his appreciation message to Abia people and PDP members equally went on to

assure that he and other stakeholders in the party will continue to do whatever is necessary to move PDP, Abia State and Nigeria forward.

He said: I wish to express my profound gratitude to the tens of thousands of members of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the generality of Ndi Abia, who supported us and voted for us in the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections of 18th March 2023.

“May God bless you richly and reward you for the massive show of love, commitment and belief in our capacity to take our dear State to the next level of development within a peaceful and secure socio-political environment.”