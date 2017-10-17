Abductors of Kogi Poly student demand N10m ransom

Abductors of Adetutu Adebanjo, a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, have demanded for a N10 million ransom for her release.

A statement by the National Association of Kogi Students on Monday said that Adetutu, a HND 1 student, was kidnapped on Friday at Itakpe Junction on Lokoja-Okene Road.

It disclosed that she was travelling to Ogun State in a commercial bus when the abductors stopped the vehicle at gunpoint and abducted her.

Salihu Lukman, NAKOSS Director of Student Affairs, who signed the statement, said the abductors had reduced the ransom to N500,000 after negotiations.

He said: “As I speak to you, negotiations are still on going. Today makes it the 4th day now and the poor mother of Adetutu who happens to be a widow can’t afford the ransom.

“We are pleading with the government and the public to come to the aid of this poor student so that we can secure her release.”

While confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, ASP William Aya, said the police was working hard to rescue the student.

Aya said the command had already deployed a special squad which was on the trail of the kidnappers.

He, however, said he was not aware of the demand for a N10 million ransom by the abductors.