The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in collaboration with Addefort Limited on Sunday announced that the Sixth Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference will hold at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos on August 29, 2019.

The Conference, themed: “Conversations to Promote Environmental Sustainability in Nigeria,” is set to draw the attention of government, individuals and corporate organizations to looking at better ways to engage and communicate with the citizens on environmental sustainability, which is a special focus in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals Envision2030 due to its strategic importance to human sustainability.

Speaking on the conference, the Chairman of the Lagos NIPR, Olusegun McMedal, said: “Sustainability communications and environmental awareness should be a priority for businesses, government and citizens in protecting our natural environment, human and ecological health, while driving innovation. That is why the Institute and Addefort are setting the agenda in that regard.”

The Coordinator of the Conference, Olabamiji Adeleye, said: “The understanding is that proactive and strategic communication is indispensable, and this has necessitated the need for conversations on how to further promote Environmental Sustainability in Nigeria.”

Adeleye said the Conference is expected to host the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director General/CEO, National Identity Management Commission, Engr. Aliyu Aziz; Chairman, National Executive Council, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Chief Ede Dafinone; Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan; Chief Executive, CSR-In-Action, Bekeme Masade-Olowola; Country Representative, Village Green Global Inc. Dr. Jumoke Kassim, amongst other distinguished speakers and dignitaries.

The annual Lagos PR Stakeholders’ Conference, the brainchild of Addefort Limited, a public relations and concept development firm, has evolved over the years to become a bridge-building talker-shop for stakeholders to interact, discuss and proffer solutions to the social, political and economic challenges plaguing our nation.