58-year-old woman struggling with 29-year-old alleged rapist falls, dies

A 58-year-old woman, Adijat Olaoye, who was struggling with an alleged rapist, Gbegele Mustapha, has fallen and died in the process, with operatives of the Ondo State Police Command arresting the man.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Taiwo Jesubiyi, confirmed this when he paraded the suspect and others arrested.

Available information has it that Mustapha attempted to rape Olaoye in her room in Fanibi Area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

In the process of struggling to set herself free, the woman reportedly fell and died.

Jesubiyi, at the parade on Tuesday, said the suspect was a Togolese was a labourer in the area, adding that Mustapha acted under the influence of Indian hemp he smoked.

He said: “On May 17, 2023, a case of attempted rape was reported at the Fanibi Division against one Gbegele Mustapha, aged 29 years, a Togolese, who is a labourer.

“He broke into the room of one Mrs. Adijat Olaoye, aged 58 years, with intent to rape her.

“While struggling with the woman, she hit her head on the floor.

“Neighbours who heard the noise rushed into her room and saw her bleeding.

“She was taken to the hospital, while the suspect was arrested.

“The woman later died in the hospital.

“The suspect, during interrogation, claimed he was under the influence of the Indian hemp he took that day.”

On other suspects paraded, Jesubiyi said some of them were suspected cultists arrested in Owo, the headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of the state, by operatives of the command.

He said: “Based on the dreadful activities of cultists in Owo and its environs, the command organised raids of affected areas, led by Area Commander Owo.

“The teams, which included all tactical teams, busted their hideouts, where the suspects were arrested.”

Those arrested were Fadaunsi Monday, 27; Oluwafemi Ajayi, 34; Adewale Monday, 22; Olopona Olamide, 27; Ifedayo Michael, 20; Isiaka Jimoh, 30; and Olatunji Ojo, 35.