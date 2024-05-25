22-year-old pleads guilty to stealing two TV sets from church

An Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State on Friday remanded a 22-year-old man, Victor Orlando, who pleaded guilty to stealing two television sets from a church.

Magistrate K. A. Ariyo, said Orlando should be kept in a custodial facility pending review of facts of the case and judgment.

Ariyo adjourned the case until June 11 for review of facts and judgment.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13 at 4am at 5, Okunogbe Street, Egbe, Ikotun, Lagos State.

Aigbokhan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said that the defendant stole a 50-inch plasma television set worth N600,000 and a 45-inch smart television set worth N220,000.

The prosecutor said that the television sets belonged to the Shining Light Church.

He said that the defendant was caught in the act by security guards, who handed him over to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.