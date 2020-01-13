A 21-year-old student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Obasi Augustine Chukwuemeka, has been prevented from committing suicide.

An officer of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps was said to have alerted operatives at Ejigbo Police Station in Lagos State of an attempt by the resident of 4, Alaba Street, Ejigbo Last Bus Stop, who is of the Enugu Campus of UNN to kill himself.

Chukwuemeka was said to have tied a rope in a loop around their living room ceiling fan in preparation for committing suicide because he was scolded by his parents.

The incident was reported on January 7, 2020 at about 8:29am.

A swift response by operatives from Ejigbo Police Station prevented him from killing himself.

He was rescued and taken to hospital for medical examination.