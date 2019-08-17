Northern youths under the aegis of United Northern Youth and Students have endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for 2023 presidency.

The group, which also condemned the call by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for the abolition of power rotation in the country, made their position known at a news conference addressed on Friday in Kaduna by its Coordinator, Comrade Jabir Maiturare.

The group said Tinubu has contributed immensely to the North politically, particularly his coordination of the South West for an overwhelming support that brought about the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 as well as his re-election in 2019.

Maiturare said: “Let it be known that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has not declared to contest for any position yet.

“Instead, he is solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari and giving him the required support.

“In any case, whenever he seeks to contest for any position, including the presidency, in 2023, we are ready to give him overwhelming support and we therefore dissociate ourselves from such irresponsible act of some minority youth from the North.

“In the same vein, we wish to state categorically that Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai’s statement against the zoning arrangement in place is uncalled for and should not be given any serious thought because he speaks only for himself and not for the North.”