2017 budget: NASS reiterates support for implementation

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday reiterates the National Assembly support to the executive arm of government for an appreciable implementation of the 2017 budget.

Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja, Lawan expressed reservation over the way and manner the 2017 budget was being implemented so far.

The ​Senate Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriations had on October 3 frowned at the poor implementation of the 2017 budget, describing as “unacceptable the release of less than 15 per cent of the N2.177 trillion voted for capital projects in the 2017 budget’’.

The Senators warned that if not corrected and improved on, it might affect the electoral chances of the All Progressive Congress in the next election.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on October 26, told State House correspondents that the Federal Government has so far released N450billion for capital projects in 2017.

The Senate leader, however, lamented that the 2017 budget had not been implemented as expected.

Lawn said: “We are supposed to be working on the same page; working for the same people of Nigeria and we will like to see the National Assembly working in tandem with the executive arm of government.

“We are still working to ensure that implementation of the 2017 budget continues, so far it hasn’t been able to be implemented the way we thought it would be.

“You remember that there are certain things that you don’t just get them to happen at once, some processes must take place before you finally have projects kicking off.

“So I believe between now and when the 2017 budget circle will be completed much would have been done and achieved.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who also spoke to correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said he briefed the president on the activities of his ministry.

He reiterated the determination of the federal government towards the provision of additional employment opportunities to Nigerians irrespective of their socio-political backgrounds.