16 Nigerian students stranded at Seme Border, for evacuation to isolation centre

The Lagos State Government has revealed that 16 Nigerian students are stranded at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border in Seme following the closure of the border over Coronavirus Disease by the governments of both nations.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while giving an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Abayomi also disclosed that the state had dispatched a team to Seme Border to rescue the students.

He said: “As expected, when we close borders, we see Nigerians fly to neighbouring countries and try to enter through the land border.

“We have a situation at the Seme Border: 16 students who are trying to enter Nigeria.

“What they are doing outside the border we do not know.”

Abayomi said the team would meet with the Nigeria Immigration Service at the border and evacuate the students based on the order of the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to one of the medical facilities in the state.

The commissioner said the students would be evaluated and tested to assess their risk level.

Besides, he added that the World Health Organisation has not approved the use of rapid test for COVID-19.

Abayomi, therefore, warned residents against patronising medical facilities for COVID-19 rapid test.

He stressed that accuracy of most of the test was about 30 per cent, adding that such results posed a high public health risk for the citizens.

Abayomi further advised the citizens to continue to practice good respiratory hygiene and constant washing of the hands with soap and water or use of hand sanitisers to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The commissioner reassured the residents that government was implementing various strategies to ensure containment of the virus and preserve the health of citizens.