Babatunde Fatai-Williams, President of Nigeria Aquatic Federation, said on Tuesday the swimmers who would feature at the 12th African Games in Morroco are not under pressure of winning medals.

Fatai-Williams told News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that inspite of their lack of medals in the last edition in Congo Brazzaville, there was no medal target pressure for the side now.

He also said the number of swimmers for the continental showpiece would also affect greatly the number of possible medals.

He said: “Four swimmers comprising of two male and two female, both of home and foreign based will be participating.

“This means there will be limited number of events they can feature in, thereby reducing the number of medals to acquire.

“So, we don’t want to put the team under any pressure for medals but if we get to the finals, we can then become hopeful of medals.”

The NAF president also said countries such as South Africa and Egypt expected to pose great threat to Nigeria’s hope of a podium finish.

He, however, added that team Nigeria were well prepared for any challenge.

The Games were set to get underway on Monday.