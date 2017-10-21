12 years after: Southern Governors meet in Lagos for Summit

Twelve years after their last gathering, Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria will on Monday converge on Lagos to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties for the three geopolitical zones.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello, the meeting, which is being co-hosted by the Governors of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, and Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, will address issues that are germane to the development of the three contiguous zones.

This is line with the realisation that the different states in the South have since 2005 developed several areas of comparative advantage, which could be harnessed and become mutually beneficial.

The Governors would also be expected to adopt a common position on the issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, devolution of powers and issue of fiscal federalism, which have all gained prominence of late.

The 2017 Lagos summit of the 17 Southern Governors representing the South South, South West and South East zones, is expected to come up with a communique after the deliberation.

It is noteworthy to recall, according to the statement, that the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors took place in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement added that the predominance of views is that if the Southern States speak with one voice, they are bound to attract weighty and credible listenership.