12 burnt to death, four injured on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A lone accident at Malo, Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday left 12 people burnt to death, and four others sustaining injuries.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, revealed this in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe, in a statement she issued, explained that the accident, involving a Mazda bus with registration number: DDA 733 XA, occurred at 3:14pm.

She said the driver lost control of the bus after engaging in a wrongful overtaking, thus ramming into the road divider, tumbling and immediately going up in flames.

She added: “16 people were involved in the accident, comprising 12 men, three women and one female child.

“Four men were injured, while others were burnt to death.”

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital, Ogere.

She added that the Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

She said: “The Sector Commander commiserates with the families of the crash victims and wishes the injured persons quick recovery.

“He, however, called on motorists to maintain stipulated speed on the highway and also ensure a clear road before overtaking.”

