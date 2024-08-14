Peter Obi visits Paul, Jude Okoye + Photos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has visited Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, and his elder brother, Jude.

Paul, popularly known as Rudeboy, revealed the visit by Obi in a post on his Instagram page amid their family feud.

The post by Paul was accompanied by photographs of the visit by the former two-term governor of Anambra State.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Okoye brothers all backed Obi’s presidential bid in the 2023 elections.

The Eagle Online also recalls that Paul and his twin brother, Peter, who made up the singing sensation group: PSquare, have been at loggerheads, with their elder brother, Jude, also in the fray.

The fight has been externalised to the point of the involvement of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the face-off.

Rudeboy, who revealed Obi’s visit on Tuesday, wrote: “Thank you very much and God bless you sir P.O @peterobigregory #yourexcelency.”

