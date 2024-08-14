See how much Senators, Reps are entitled to monthly — RMAFC

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission has cleared the air on the salaries and allowances being paid to members of the National Assembly.

This was revealed in a statement by the Chairman of RMAFC, Mohammad Shehu, made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the clarification had become imperative.

Shehu said the issue had continued to occupy the front burner of national discourse, especially among elder statesmen, public affairs commentators, Civil Society Organisations as well as the media.

He said that Shehu Sani, a former senator, was reported to have disclosed to the public that each senator collects monthly running cost of N13.5 million in addition to monthly N750,000 prescribed by the commission.

He said: “First of all, I wish to state that RMAFC does not have constitutional powers to enforce compliance with proper implementation of the remuneration package.

“This lacuna is, however, being addressed by the National Assembly.

“A closer look at the monthly entitlement of senators reveals that each senator collects a monthly salary and allowances of the sum of N1,063,860 consisting of basic salary of N168,866.

“Motor vehicle fuelling and maintenance allowance N126,650; personal assistant N42,216, domestic staff, 126,650; entertainment, N50,660, utilities, N50,660; newspapers/periodicals, N25,330, wardrobe, N42,216,66; house maintenance, N8,443.33, and constituency allowance, N422,166.”

According to the chairman, it is instructive to note that some allowances are regular, while others are non-regular.

Shehu said that regular allowances were paid with basic salary, while non-regular allowances were paid as at when due.

He added: “For instance, furniture allowance which is N6,079,200, and severance gratuity also N6,079,200, are paid once in every tenure.

“Also, vehicle allowance which is N8,105,600, the payment is optional.

“It is a loan which the beneficiary has to pay before leaving office.

“It is important to also emphasise that with exception of some few political, public office holders such as the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representative, all public and legislative officers are no longer provided with housing as was the case in the past.

“The commission also wishes to use this opportunity to state that any allegation regarding other allowances being enjoyed by any political, public office holder outside those provided in the remuneration amendment Act, 2008 should be explained by the person who made the allegation.

“This is to avoid misinformation and misrepresentation of facts capable of misleading citizens and members of the international community.

“The commission considers it most appropriate and necessary to request Nigerians to access the actual details of the present remuneration package for political, public and judicial office holders in Nigeria published on its website: www.rmafc.gov.ng.”

