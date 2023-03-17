10th National Assembly: Aspirants begin lobbying, horse-trading for next Senate presidency

Political calculations have commenced in the Senate, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

The incoming NASS is expected to be inaugurated in June this year.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that aspirants for the position of the Senate Presidency have started reaching out to both returning and newly elected Senators.

However, it was learnt that while some of the aspirants were making personal contacts with the newcomers, and making subtle appeals to them, a very desperate aspirant and non-ranking allegedly was said to distributing dollars during his engagement among them.

For instance, one of the aspirants from the North West geopolitical zone was said to have allegedly distributed $10,000 to each of the senators-elect shortly after they collected their certificates of return last week and after the Senators and representatives-elect engagement with the APC leadership.

One of the beneficiaries of the dollars during a chat with one of his colleagues was said to be surprised and asked why they should be welcomed to the red chamber with such mouth-watering gifts?

He was said to have expressed disappointment in the Senator-elect who according to him, “wanted to buy the position of the Senate President”

The Senator-elect wondered why the aspirant who is already doling out dollars failed to wait for the zoning arrangements that the national leadership of the APC is planning to unveil after the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

A ranking Senator among the aspirants was also said to have promised returning lawmakers and all APC senators-elect, juicy committee membership if they supported his aspiration.

Not fewer than 101 Senate seats have been cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission with the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) having 56.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has 27 senators; the Labour Party has five; the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has two; Social Democratic Party, SDP has two, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the Young Progressives Party, YPP, have one senator each.

At the moment, the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan is said to be interested in the race for the 10th Senate Presidency with subtle moves by his group. He is from Yobe State in the North-East geopolitical zone with the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Also, in the race is Senator Ndume who is from Borno South, same state with Shettima, who is currently representing Borno Central in the 9th Senate.

The Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa, (APC, Niger East), popularly known as 313, who is well cherished by most of his colleagues, is in the race.

He is from the North Central geopolitical zone and this gives him a very bright chance for the position because his state produced the highest number of votes in the North Central during the presidential election.

Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North, who is the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, is equally in the race.

He was recently reported to have hosted some senators-elect to a lunch at the Transcorp Hilton to seek their support.

The Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, is also speculated to be interested in the position. He was seen expressing his ambition to some few senators-elect after the interactive meeting Monday in Abuja.

Others are: Senators Godswill Akpabio, Akwa Ibom State; Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State; and Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central.

Former deputy Senate leader, Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi State; former Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari; Aliyu Wammako, APC Sokoto North; and Sahabi Ya’u, APC Zamfara North, are also said to be in the race