Plateau attack: Only ex-Commissioner killed, LG boss not kidnapped – Police

The Plateau State Police Command has faulted a report by The Eagle Online that the Management Committee Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Council, Hon. Nicholas Vongsing, was kidnapped during an attack that led to the death of Hon. Sargwak Wazhi, the former Commissioner of Agriculture in the ex-Governor Joshua Dariye Administration in the State.

Wazhi was killed by gunmen on Thursday along Shendam-Jos Road on his way back to Jos after attending a peace meeting organized at the instance of Governor Simon Lalong to bring about peaceful coexistence by the people of Plateau South Senatorial District.

The Eagle Online recalls that Wazhi on Wednesday was among thousands of other politicians that decamped to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The event was held at the Rwampam Township Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the attack on Wazhi and those in his vehicle, but said Vongsing was not abducted by the gunmen.

The Command said the former commissioner and others were attacked on their way back to Jos when some men blocked the highway and opened fire on them, killing Wazhi on the spot.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, told The Eagle Online that Vongsing, who was inside the same vehicle with Wazhi was not kidnapped.

Tyopev said the other people in the vehicle with the ex-commissioner sustained injuries in the attack and were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

