Nigerians suffer fresh attack in S/Africa

The Nigerian Community in South Africa has confirmed attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday.

Ikechukwu Anyene, the President, Nigeria Union, told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone from Pretoria, South Africa that the attacks began at 4am.

Anyene said the union had reported the incident to the Nigeria mission and South African police.

He said: “As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church, have been looted and burnt by South Africans.

“One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, were burned during the attack.

“Also, the pastor of the church was wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment.”

Anyene said the union had informed Nigerians in South Africa to be vigilant in the face of renewed xenophobic attacks.

According to him, the union received information that there will be xenophobic attacks against foreigners on February 22 and 23.

He said: ““We began taking precautionary measures when the incident took place today.

“The attack in Pretoria West is purely xenophobic and criminal because they loot the shops and homes before burning them.”

Anyene called on the Federal Government to persuade its South African counterpart to protect Nigerians in their country.

“These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” he said.

NAN.

