Djokovic names Agassi new coach

Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi as his new coach.
The world No 2 split with his entire backroom team earlier in the year, following a poor start to 2017.
Djokovic beat Andy Murray, the current No 1, in January’s Qatar Open but has failed to win another title since.
The 28-year-old lost to German youngster Alexander Zverev in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday and after the defeat confirmed his new coach will be Agassi.
