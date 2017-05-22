Djokovic names Agassi new coach

The world No 2 split with his entire backroom team earlier in the year, following a poor start to 2017

Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi as his new coach.

The world No 2 split with his entire backroom team earlier in the year, following a poor start to 2017.

Djokovic beat Andy Murray, the current No 1, in January’s Qatar Open but has failed to win another title since.

The 28-year-old lost to German youngster Alexander Zverev in the final of the Italian Open on Sunday and after the defeat confirmed his new coach will be Agassi.

