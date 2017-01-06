Catholic Bishop confirms 20 prisoners, donates foodstuff, others in Jos

The Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has confirmed 20 inmates of the Jos Prison.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Prison’s chaplain, Rev. Fr. Stephen Akpe, on Friday in Jos.

According to the statement, the Bishop, who visited the prison as part of his pastoral schedule to celebrate Christmas with the inmates, also donated foodstuff and other items to them.

It said Kaigama donated the items through an NGO of the archdiocese, Justice Development and Peace Commission, with support from other parishes.

The statement said: “If my memory permits me, there are only two places I know the pastoral calendar of the Archbishop does not change, and visiting the Prison every December 25 to celebrate with the inmates is first.

“He has made his visit to the prison like an immovable feast in the Catholic Church.

“During this year’s visit, he confirmed on 20 inmates, the sacrament of confirmation making them active soldiers of the Catholic Church and indeed of Christ.

“This is a clear sign of evangelisation going on even in the confines of state regulations.”

The statement said the regular visit of the Bishop to the prison was to commune with the inmates and encourage them to see their present state as a step toward greatness.

It also said that the cleric admonished those confirmed to be good ambassadors of Christ and live a life worthy of emulation by other inmates even as they served their jail terms.

Some of the items donated included 50 cartons of juice, 1,200 pieces of body cream, 1,200 pieces of multipurpose soap among others.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.