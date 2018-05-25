Zuma’s exit: South Africa’s Ramaphosa orders graft probe of government departments

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has authorised massive investigations into alleged irregularities and unlawful conducts at several government departments, the presidency said on Friday.

The decision is the latest by Ramaphosa to tackle alleged corruption and mis-governance in the administration of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, who was forced out of office in February by the ruling African National Congress.

The proclamations authorised investigations of allegations of serious irregularities in relation to procurement of goods and improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials, the presidency said in a statement.

The targeted institutions include the National Department of Public Works and several departments and municipalities in the Provincial Eastern Cape Government.

The probes will be conducted by the Special Investigation Unit which has a broad remit to look into “serious malpractices or maladministration in the administration of the state”.