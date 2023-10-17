Zulum orders demolition of brothels in Maiduguri within 72 hours

Borno governor Babagana Zulum on Tuesday ordered the demolition of brothels and other black spots in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Zulum gave the directive during a visit to ‘Bayan Quarters’, a settlement around Railway staff quarters believed to be harbouring criminals, prostitutes and illicit drug traders.

The governor expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with brothels and directed government agencies to dismantle them within 72 hours.

He noted that the activities were posing a threat to the security as hoodlums perpetuate social vices that undermine the well-being of communities and the dignity of the individuals involved.

Zulum explained that while the settlement, which harbours criminals and minor girls engaged in commercial sex activities would be demolished within 72 hours, the illegal brothels have 12 hours to vacate.

“The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here; this settlement is completely illegal. People are killed here, this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents.

“I have directed that everybody should vacate the place,” Zulum said.

Zulum also announced the revocation of the land titles where such criminal activities were perpetuated, pointing out that the titles were initially approved for the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“I understand that this land was approved by the Borno Government to be used by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), but it has been rented out illegally with all forms of criminal activities taking place.

“For this reason, the government has revoked the earlier approval; henceforth, the land belongs to the Borno Government,” Zulum said.