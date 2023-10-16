Remains of Nigerian who died aboard EgyptAir arrives, family unveils burial plans

The family of late Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye, a Nigerian citizen who died aboard a EgyptAir flight on September 4, 2023 in Cairo on her way to London, United Kingdom for

studies, has announced her burial plans with the repatriation of the body back to Lagos on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Monday.

In the statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of the NIDCOM, the plans of the family for the burial of Meshioye has also been released.

According to Balogun, the family has rolled out a three-day burial programme.

According to the programme being coordinated by her sister, Lola Olaniyi-Alabi, the body will arrive Lagos on Wednesday afternoon from Cairo.

Thereafter, there will be service of songs at the Winners Chapel, Ogba, Lagos on Thursday by 4pm, while the burial will be held at Matori Cemetery, Ladipo, near Oshodi Bus Terminus, Lagos at 10am on Friday.

Olaniyi-Alabi said the family has decided to repatriate the body of late Meshioye back home for burial following the refusal of EgyptAir management to accept full responsibility for what happened to its passenger.

She said the family has written a series of petitions to Egypt Air, but the management has refused to even console them up till this moment let alone accept the responsibility of bringing the corpse back in line with global aviation rules.

Similarly, the EgyptAir management has also refused to respond to a letter written to it by the NIDCOM to seek for clarification on the matter and do the needful for the family.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, has once again offered her condolences to the family over the unfortunate incident and prayed to God to comfort them, especially her aged father and siblings, and grant the deceased peaceful rest.