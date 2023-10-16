Friendly: Super Eagles defeat Mozambique

Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 3-2 victory over 10-man Mozambique in their international friendly encounter in Portimäo, Portugalññ Monday.

The win was the first for the team in a friendly match in 55 months.

The last time Nigeria recorded a win was way back in March 2019.

This was when Paul Onuachu’s first minute goal accounted for the defeat of seven-time African champions Egypt at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The Mambas got in front with a shock goal after only six minutes when Catamo dragged the ball past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho whostriker anticipated the ball in a different direction.

France-based Moffi ensured parity in the 19th minute, when he had the last laugh as the Mozambican defenders threw themselves at every shot in their penalty area.

READ ALSO:

2nd FEC meeting focuses on economy, labour issues

Tinubu appoints Benjamin-Laniyi Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs, FCTA

AEW 2023: Sahara Group set to promote intra-African collaboration

Midfielder Frank Onyeka put Nigeria in front on the half hour, when his measured shot from the edge of the box sailed into the net unhindered.

The Super Eagles, who have adopted the battle cry ‘Let’s Do It Again’ for their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title come January 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire, dominated afterwards and got a third goal.

This was when the irrepressible Moses Simon netted from the penalty spot in added time in the first period.

B bullish in the second period, unhindered by the numerical disadvantage following a red card to one of their players in the first half.

Their resilience paid off as they got a second and what was a consolation goal through Bangal with 10 minutes into the closing half.

Victory means the Eagles have now established a winning mentality ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches starting in November as well as the 34th AFCON taking place in Cote d’Ivoire.