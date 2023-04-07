Zamfara Senator-elect commended for empowering APC members

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkinfawa, has commended former governor of the state and Senator-elect, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, for empowering members of the party.

Sarkinfawa who made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau Friday, thanked the former governor for his annual Ramadan welfare gesture to the people of the state.

NAN recalls that the former governor recently distributed 240 trucks of assorted food items to the people of the state as Ramadan welfare package.

The beneficiaries of the gesture included Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans, widows, APC leaders, youth and women and party stakeholders and other categories of the less privileged.

He noted that the former governor also donated 40 cars to the APC leaders and stakeholders across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“The gesture would reduce economic hardship faced by the common man due to challenges caused by the naira redesign policy.

“I am sure the gesture would promote the level of welfare among people of the state, especially during the holy months of Ramadan.

“I am calling on political office holders and well-meaning individuals in the state to emulate the former governor so that the gesture would go round and ensure positive impact to the general public,” he said.

Sarkinfawa noted that the donation of cars to party leaders, elders and other stakeholders would enhance the party’s strength in the state.

“Even though, we lost the governorship election in the state to PDP, but these kind socio-economic initiatives by the former governor would continue to make the APC more lively and stronger in the state,” Sarkinfawa noted.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the vehicles donated to them judiciously.