Yuletide: Electricity consumers in Niger laud AEDC for steady power supply

Residents of Niger on Tuesday commended the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for keeping to its promise of steady power supply to residents during the Christmas celebrations in the state.
The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna, Kontagora, Bida and Suleja, said that they were satisfied with the improved power supply in the state.
They, however, urged the company to work hard to ensure sustainable electricity supply in the state and not to go back to epileptic power supply.
Chinwe Nnadozie, Daily Independent newspaper correspondent in the state, who thanked the AEDC for steady power supply in Minna during the Christmas celebrations, expressed surprise that the company lived up to expectations by improving power supply.
“Thanks to the Regional Manager, Alhaji Mahmud Ndadama-Kene, and his team for responding to the yearnings of the people,” she said.
Nnadozie appealed to Minna residents to pay their electricity bill promptly to enable the AEDC serve them better.
Malam Habibu Abubakar, another resident of Minna, said the current regional manager of AEDC and his team are committed to their job, hence the improvement on power supply.
“There is nothing like miracle sir. It is about commitment, dedication, team play and the yearning to satisfy the customers.
“Therefore, we have no reason not to pay our bills now.
“We, the stakeholders, must rise to this challenge and ensure that we educate, inform and sensitize customers to promptly pay their bills as at when due and not to cut corners in order to avoid being reversed to the ugly trend of the past,” he said.
Alhaji Yahaya Kontagora, electricity consumer from Kontagora, described the improvement in electricity supply as a miracle by the regional manager and his team.
“I don’t know whether the regional manager with his technical team or the AEDC itself is performing miracles these days.
“Kontagora and environs are enjoying stable supply for the past four days.
“We hope this will continue. I will assist in mobilising my people to pay their current charges. A big thanks and kudos to all that brought this improvement,” he said.
Similarly, Abubakar Dzukogi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, appreciated the AEDC for keeping to its promise of improving electricity supply in Bida and other parts of the state.
“We really appreciate the AEDC for a job well done, especially during the Christmas celebrations. We noticed a lot of improvement in power supply.
“If the AEDC continues like this, consumers will have no alternative than to pay their bills,” he said.
Also, Hajiya Zainab Umar, a resident of Suleja, told NAN that the AEDC has shown that it is possible to achieve steady power supply in the state and the country at large.
“The AEDC surprised us with regular and steady power supply during the Christmas. They should keep it up,” she said.
Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, Supervisor, Control Engineer, AEDC, Niger Region, who was excited with the commendations from electricity consumers, urged them to help the company to safeguard electricity equipment in their environment.
Idris appealed to the consumers to pay their bills promptly and also try to reduce outstanding bills.
He attributed the improvement to recent replacement of damaged transformers and other equipment across the state.