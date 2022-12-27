Yuletide: Electricity consumers in Niger laud AEDC for steady power supply

Residents of Niger on Tuesday commended the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for keeping to its promise of steady power supply to residents during the Christmas celebrations in the state.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna, Kontagora, Bida and Suleja, said that they were satisfied with the improved power supply in the state.

They, however, urged the company to work hard to ensure sustainable electricity supply in the state and not to go back to epileptic power supply.

Chinwe Nnadozie, Daily Independent newspaper correspondent in the state, who thanked the AEDC for steady power supply in Minna during the Christmas celebrations, expressed surprise that the company lived up to expectations by improving power supply.

“Thanks to the Regional Manager, Alhaji Mahmud Ndadama-Kene, and his team for responding to the yearnings of the people,” she said.

Nnadozie appealed to Minna residents to pay their electricity bill promptly to enable the AEDC serve them better.