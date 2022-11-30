Yemi Alade hints on plan to drop third EP: ‘African Baddie’

Internationally acclaimed multi award-winning musician, Yemi Alade, has announced the track listing for her soon-to-be-released third Extended Play: “African Baddie,” to be available via Effyzzie Music.

The 10-track project features collaborations with world-rated musicians such as the queen of dancehall, Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwẻt File and British-Nigerian singer, Lemar.

Set to be released December 2, 2022, the body of work, according to Alade, is titled: “African Baddie.”

Speaking on her new EP, Alade said: “I’m an African ‘Baddie’, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions.

“Every woman can relate to all the moods in this EP.

“One minute, we are begging a man not to hurt us again and the next we’re in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control.”

On the EP, the “Johnny” crooner said it guides fans through different moods, while also navigating between new genres with ease.

According to her, dancehall, highlife and afrobeats are all represented in her latest body of work.

She added: “This new EP is special to me.

“Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods, there is a song for every person on African Baddie.

“The vibe flows into one another and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song.”

Songs on the EP include ‘Pounds & Dollars’ featuring Phyno; ‘Overload’, ‘Jo Jo’ featuring Bisa Kdei; ‘Baddie’, ‘Ikebe featuring Zlatan; ‘DjeDje’ featuring Bramsito; ‘Get Down’ featuring British-Nigerian singer, Lemar; ‘My Man’ (French Version) featuring Joe Dwẻt File, and ‘Bubble It’ featuring Spice and ‘Begging’.

Preceding the release of African Baddie, blade had dropped the song: “Bubble It,” featuring Spice, which amassed over six million views on YouTube, bumping the Nigerian singer into over 20 million views on TikTok.

“African Baddie” follows Alade’s Grammy award-winning contributions to Angelique Kidjo’s “Mother Nature” album earlier this year and Beyonce’s “BLACK IS KING” of 2021.

For Alade, this EP garners the same level of attention and recognition, capturing her versatility as an international artiste.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alade is a BET Awards 2015 and 2016 nominee for “Best International Act Africa”, a two-time nominee MOBO Awards for “Best International Act” 2014 and 2015, winner MTV Africa Music Awards for Best Female 2015 and 2016.





