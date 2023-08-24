Yahoo Boys bury newborn baby alive in Rivers State

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch and Port Harcourt Local Government Area Security Watch have arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive at Andoni Waterfront, Eagle Island in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area Security Watch Victor Ohaji, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ohaji, who is the Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, said he got intelligence that some Yahoo boys were doing incantation at the waterfront on Wednesday.

He said on getting to the waterfront, the boys had left, adding that on close observation, it was discovered that they buried something at the waterfront.

He said on digging the ground, a dead, newborn baby boy was exhumed from the ground.

He said he alerted the Rivers State Neighbourhood and Station Officer of the Police Post at Eagle Island, who informed the Divisional Police Officer of Azikiwe Police Division.

Ohaji stated that the PLGA Security Watch, Rivers State Neighbourhood and the police mobilised and went in search of the suspects, adding that while they were combing Eagle Island, the suspects, who were coming out from one hotel, saw them and ran in different directions.

He said the joint security force apprehended 12 of them who were taken to Azikiwe Police Division in Port Harcourt.

Ohaji said: “This morning, one of my brothers called me that some yahoo boys are doing some incantation at Eagle Island Waterfront, called Andoni sand field.

“Immediately, I called my boys and we moved.

“When we got to the place, the boys had left.

“I asked my brother to show me the point where he saw the boys.

“He showed me.

“When I got there, I discovered that they dug the ground and covered it.

“I have to dig that spot to know what they buried there.

“When we dug the place, we saw a dead baby.

“It was a baby boy.

“A very handsome boy.

“I had to call the Station Officer of Eagle Island immediately to inform him.

“He in turn called the DPO in charge of the area.

“We all went in search of the boys behind the act.

“We moved from hotel to hotel to check if we would see them.

“While we were moving, we saw them coming out from one hotel.

“Immediately they saw us coming down from our car, they started running.

“We, the police and Neighbourhood watch, we chased them and arrested some of them.

“We took them to the station with the dead baby.

“When we got to the station, one of the suspects started shouting that his father is a Major General in the Nigerian Army and nothing would happen even if they buried an adult.

“He said this is just a baby and we are disturbing.”

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest of the suspected fraudsters.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

She said at the end of the investigation, the suspects, if found guilty, would be charged to court, adding that justice would prevail in the matter.