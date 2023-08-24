Akwa United unveil new coach

The Akwa United FC have unveiled Fatai Osho as their new coach, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The former Enyimba FC and Rivers United Coach was unveiled to the sports community in Uyo on Wednesday.

The Club Chairman, Paul Bassey, who performed the unveiling, told newsmen at the ceremony that Osho fitted into the plans and visions of the management, adding that his contract would be for a year.

Bassey, who also described the new coach as vibrant, with more than 12 years experience, said Osho could win laurels with the club and make the state proud.

He said: “This coach we are unveiling is a coach with pedigree and experience that could take us to Eldorado.

“He is a coach that can return us to the continent.

“Allow me to present to you Coach Fatai Osho.

“The coach has also worked with Remo Stars, Enyimba FC, Rivers United FC, and we believe he is here to win laurels.

“That is the coach we have gone for.”

The Chairman also gave assurance of the support of the state government and other stakeholders, as well as fans, to make Osho succeed.

Bassey charged Osho to take the team to continental wins, adding that victory was needed by the club’s fans.

Osho, in his response, thanked the state government for the contract and promised to take Akwa United to greater heights.

He said: “Anybody coming here will know that second place is already a failure.

“I remember my days in Enyimba.

“There, if you come second, you have actually failed.

“Now, l am with Akwa United, the most important thing is winning matches.

“I can’t do this alone.

“So, I need your cooperation.

“I can assure you that we are going to work harder to achieve results.”