NERC to Nigerians: Upgrade your meter before deadline

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission has told Nigerians to upgrade their meter before the due date for it to stop working.
The electricity regulatory body gave the information backed by a video to Nigerians on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.
It said: If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update.
READ ALSO:
Minister to Media: Let us collaborate, partner for success
Akwa United unveil new coach
Reps again summon NFF president over non-payment of Super Falcons allowance
“From November, 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter.
“However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter.