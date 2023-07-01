Women to be allowed to watch football games in stadiums in Iran

Women in Iran will be allowed to watch football matches in stadiums in the future, the head of the country’s football association said on Friday.

Until now, women in Iran have only been allowed in the stands in a few exceptions, most recently at the friendly match against Russia.

When and under what conditions women will be allowed to watch matches in stadiums was initially unclear.

“Fortunately, the country’s Security Council has approved this issue and set up a working group to decide on its implementation,” Iranian Football Federation chief Mehdi Taj said on the sidelines of an event.

The country’s arch-conservative clergy argued that women had no business in stadiums with fanatical male fans.

Under pressure from world governing body FIFA, the ban has been relaxed somewhat in recent years.

Iran’s powerful Security Council, which is above the parliament, deals with defence issues and the protection of the Islamic Revolution.

Its decisions are final after they are approved by the religious leader.

dpa/NAN.