A trader, Kuditat Ajayi, 52, has told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos State that she slept with her brother-in-law because she mistook him for her husband.

Ajayi’s husband, Akande, is seeking the dissolution of their 35-year-old marriage, accusing her of infidelity.

Ajayi said: “I was in bed in the night when my husband’s younger brother came to the house my husband rented for me.

“I thought it was my husband who normally comes to the house at that particular time between 9pm and 10pm to play and sleep with me.

“It was after he finished making love to me that I realised that he was not my husband.

“When I queried him, he claimed that my husband had traveled that was why he came to have sex with me.

“I reported the case to my brother’s wife, who advised me not to tell my brother so that peace can reign in the family.”

The respondent said her husband treats the children of the other wives better than hers.

The mother of four denied being fetish as claimed by her husband.

Ajayi prayed the court not to grant her husband’s wish for the dissolution of their marriage that she still loves him.

The petitioner, Akande, approached the court to terminate his 35-year-old marriage accusing wife of infidelity.

He said his wife was wayward and adulterous, adding that her man friend was claiming paternity of one of their children.

He said: “When I married her, I rented an apartment for her because I have other wives and I don’t want them to live together.

“I started hearing from people in the area that my wife was having affair with a man.

“Initially, I ignored it until her lover came claiming ownership of one of my children.

“The man eventually came to the house but I refused to open the door for him.

“When I questioned my wife, she confessed that the man slept with her but it did not result in pregnancy.”

The 71-year-old businessman said his wife was fetish.

He said: “I once caught her burying something in my compound.

“I accosted her and tried to remove what she buried there, but I could not.

“I went out.

“Before I returned, she had cemented the place.”

Akande begged the court to end the marriage that he was no longer interested that the love he once had for her had faded.

The President of the court, Adeniyi Koledoye, urged the two parties to maintain peace and adjourned the case until August 22 for judgment.