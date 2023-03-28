Woman pours soup on policeman, tears his uniform, cloth of Woman Police + Video

A fresh fact has emerged on the incident that happened in Agbarho area of Delta State, where four police personnel were caught on video assaulting a woman, says the Delta State Police Command.

Spokesman of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bright Edafe, unveiled the new video that told the story.

Edafe explained that the initial video did not tell the entire story of what happened and how it started.

He explained that the supposed dehumanised woman in the viral video smashed the windscreen of the vehicle of a complainant and then assaulted a Woman Police, tearing her cloth.

The Woman Police called for backup.

When backup arrived, the woman doused them with a pot of soup.

Edafe said: “While the actions of the Policemen who assaulted the woman in Agbarho were excessive and have been outrightly condemned by the command and the force management, it is also important to give details of the incident as some media houses have been requesting.

“On 22nd March 2023, one Thankgod James reported that the said woman smashed his vehicle windscreen and assaulted him, on the strength of this report, a woman police was sent to invite her.

“The suspect became aggressive, and assaulted the woman police, tore her clothes, so the policewoman called for reinforcement, when the reinforcement arrived, the woman again poured a pot of soup on one of the Policemen even while he was on uniform.

“Visuals are attached (available). While condemning the actions of the Policemen, and as the command has assured members of the public that they will be duly sanctioned, it’s also important for members of the public to behave themselves, and exercise restrains when interfacing with the Police.”

