Woman arrested for inflicting injuries on a girl + Video, photos

A lady based in Lagos State, Funmi Faith, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for inflicting injuries on a girl she claimed to be her daughter.

The arrest of the lady followed a viral video in which she was seen supervising the injured girl taking her bath outside.

Funmi Faith

Though Faith, who is reported to be 32 years old, claimed to be the mother of the unnamed girl, the man who shot the video said she isn’t.

By the time the police intervened in the matter, the girl could barely walk in the follow up video.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest of Faith, said operatives from Oke-Odo Division picked her up on Tuesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the girl had been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development “for proper care and shelter”.

