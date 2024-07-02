Woman, 42, remanded for allegedly engaging two teenage girls in prostitution

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Tuesday remanded a 42-year-old woman, Bisola Kehinde, in a correctional centre for allegedly engaging two teenage girls in sexual activities and prostitution without their consent.

Kehinde, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy to wit: engaging teenagers in sexual activities.

The Chief Magistrate, A.B. Olagbegi-Adelabu, who did not take Kehinde’s plea, adjourned the case till August 8 for legal advice from the office of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, ASP Aminu Isaac, told the court that Kehinde committed the offence on June 23 at No. 19, Oba Omolaja Street, Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

Isaac said that the defendant engaged two teenage girls in sexual activities and prostitution with different unknown men without their consent and collected the proceeds.

He said that the defendant had, sometime in the past, lured one of the girls to testify against her father that he slept with her, with a view to taking her to Libya for prostitution business.

The prosecutor further stated that the father was remanded in Kirikiri correctional facility as a result of the development.

“The defendant promised that she would take the two girls to Libya for prosecution activities and advised that particular girl to lie against her father that he wanted to sleep with her in order to free herself,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 411, 412 and 265 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant is liable to between seven and 14 years in prison if found guilty of the offence.