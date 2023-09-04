Winners emerge in 2023 Headies Awards + Full list of winners

Winners have emerged in the 16th edition of the Headies Awards, the biggest award ceremony that celebrates Afrobeats and African culture.

The show, tagged: “Celebrating African Renaissance,” took place on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Hosted at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, the awards saw A-list artistes from Africa emerge winners in different categories.

Full list winners

Best Recording of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Davido, SSC – Stand Strong

Tems – No Woman, No Cry

Album Of The Year

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe

Song of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last

Best Male Artiste

Rema

Best Female Artiste

Tems

Simi

Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr

Next Rated

Asake

Songwriter of The Year

Simi – Loyal

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Tems – Lift me Up

Burna Boy – Alone

BNXN – In my mind

Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Producer of The Year

Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last

Ayra Starr – Rush

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro – Who’s Your Guy

Ruger – Asiwaju

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind

Ckay – Mmadu

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Preye – Red Wine

Chike, Flavour – Hard to find

Simi, Fave – Loyal

Best Rap Single

OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice (WINNER)

Best Alternative Song

Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Wande Coal – Kpe Paso – Winner

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Memories

Simi – Loyal

Liya – Adua Remix

Waje – In Between

Preye – Red wine

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Best Music Video

Director K – Calm Down

Best Collaboration

Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto

Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana

Ayra Starr – Rush

Asake – Terminator

Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)

Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Best East African artiste of the year

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Rayvanny (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste of The Year

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Wegz (Egypt)

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste of The Year

AKA (South Africa)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Costa Titch (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

Focalistic (South Africa)

DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Best Central African Artiste of The Year

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)

Matias Damiaso (Angola)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

African Artiste Of The Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Rema

International Artiste Of The Year

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Lyricist On The Roll

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Best Rap Album

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Best Alternative Album

Basketmouth – Horoscopes

BOJ – Gbagada Express

Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors

Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven

Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable

Native Sound System – Native World

Best RnB Album

Johnny Drille – Home

Chike – The Brother’s Keeper

Praiz – Reckless

Waje – Waje 2.0

Dami Oniru – Matter of Time

Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan.