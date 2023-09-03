Robinson Uwak seeks an end to military coups in Africa

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has backed the actions taken by the African Union (AU) and the international bodies against the military junta in Gabon.

Uwak, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, condemned the latest coup in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the military officers had, on Aug. 30, ousted President Ali Bongo of Gabon few days after the country’s national electoral body proclaimed him (the incumbent) as the winner of the Aug. 26 general elections.

Reacting, Uwak said: “As a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, I know the values of democratic government as against military dictatorship.

“I, therefore, lend my voice in condemning the latest military coup in Gabon that removed President Omar Bongo.

“The actions of the coupists in Sudan, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger and now Gabon has set the Africa Union several steps back in its efforts to entrench democratic principles on the continent.

“I support the actions taken by the African Union and the international bodies against the junta in Gabon, which includes the suspension of the country.”

Uwak, however, urged the African leaders to ensure good governance and adhere to democratic tenets to keep military coup at bay.

“I must note that the resurgence of coups in Africa is tied to the many years of institutional failures and social injustice occasioned by bad leadership, flawed elections, impositions and failure to respect democratic norms.

“For Africa to develop, therefore, it must evolve a democracy that would provide the needed development and take majority of the people out of poverty,” he said.