Wilder reveals broken arm prior to Fury fight

Deontay Wilder has revealed he suffered a broken arm just 12 weeks before starting camp for his fight with Tyson Fury.

Saturday’s bout ended in a disputed draw as the Brit recovered from two knockdowns to seemingly box his way to a points victory, however the three judges were split on the result.

Throughout the bout, Fury appeared to be making his opponent miss with multiple winging right hands.

However the American has now offered his reasoning as to why this happened.

“Twelve weeks before camp I broke my [right] arm,” Wilder told a group of reporters on the streets of LA, adding: “We kept that a secret.

“I had surgery and everything. All the way up here I got cut.

“I was sparring, just getting ready and I was getting the best of my sparring partner.

“I was going to the body and he turned. His elbow was out. My bones and his elbow went in like a hammer to a nail and it just broke it.”

Wilder obviously opted to keep the issue quiet in the build up to the fight and insists he is not planning to use it as an excuse now the bout has concluded.

However, he also stated it did have a big effect on his preparations – something that won’t happen prior to the proposed rematch.

“We wanted to keep that sowed up, we don’t make excuses.

“I barely threw any [right hand] punches my whole entire camp.”