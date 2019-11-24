Kano Pillars Football Club remained in the bottom of the table ‎in the Nigeria Professional Football League after they were held to a 0-0 draw by visiting Wikki tourists FC of Bauchi.‎

News Agency of Nigeria ‎reports that the draw was in a Match Day 5 fixture and was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium located in Kano metropolis.

The host looked more determined to gain a win and they put up a good performance throughout the game but were not able to make it.

Kano Pillars made two changes in the second half and every effort to score proved abortive as the visitors defended tenaciously.

After the match, Pillars Coach, Ibrahim Musa said that his side played very well but could not score.

He said that they would put up more effort in order to win their away match against Plateau United‎.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Pillars were asked to play three home games behind closed doors by LMC following disturbances against Enugu Rangers in Lagos.

The management of the club also gave three match ultimatum to the technical crew of the club last week after loosing at home to Lobi stars.

After the ultimatum, Pillars lost 1-0 to Jigawa Golden Stars and played goalless draw with Wikki Tourists.

Pillars, who now ‎have two points from three matches played so far and occupy 17th position in the league table, will play against Plateau United next weekend in Plateau.

