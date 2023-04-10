The Founder of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, has given the reason why himself and his wife, Tahmar, left the country abruptly after their arrest and release by the Department of State Services on Friday.

The British citizens were arrested with their aide, Emmanuel Ezerika, by the DSS at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

After their release on Friday, Arayomi said he and Tahmar left the country despite Ezerika still being held by the DSS.

In a statement he released on Sunday on his Instagram page, the popular UK-based Nigerian pastor also offered reasons for the decision to leave the country immediately after their release.

He said: “Prophetess Tahmar and I would like to express our gratitude for all your prayers and international support during Fridays ordeal with The DSS.

“We can confirm that on Good Friday 7th April we arrived at Abuja to visit one of our branches when we were picked up by about 6 armed agents who did not identify themselves as DSS or any law enforcement agency.

“My wife, myself and my aide were forced to surrender our mobile phones and enter the vehicles where we were taken at considerable speed to what we later learned were DSS HQ.

“The officers, some of who wore balaclavas were not immediately recognisable as DSS.

“Our pictures were taken, finger prints and data collected and we were locked inside a room with no real knowledge as to the grounds for our arrest.

“After a lengthy interrogation, it appears media and social media pressure forced DSS to release my wife and I.

“My aide still remains under DSS custody and thus far, DSS have been elusive as to his exact whereabouts.

“We will not divulge the particulars of the investigation at this point as we are still awaiting the safe release of my aide.

“Out of concern for my young children and my wife’s well being, we made the unfortunate decision to leave Nigeria abruptly.

“This decision did not come lightly but with considerable prayer and counsel from our board, trustees, colleagues in the ministry and respective families.

“I can confirm that we are safe and will continue to work and pray for a new Nigeria.

“We remain resolute that we will return to the Nation that we have grown to call our home but for now we will continue to press, pray and give God no rest until Nigeria becomes a praise in the earth.

“We did not come to Nigeria under any illusion of comfort.

“We came to serve the Lord, fully aware of the danger.

“We want you to know that Tahmar and I remain strong and unwavering in our commitment to Nigeria and the many great leaders we have encountered during our time there.

“We want to thank every leader and friend who reached out, called, texted, posted.

“We are so grateful.

“This is not goodbye.

“This is see you soon!

“In a new and better Nigeria.”