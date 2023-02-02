Why we cancelled approved venue for Atiku’s rally — Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has offered reasons why the State Government cancelled an earlier approval granted the Peoples Democratic Party to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the campaign of its presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike said this at the kick-off of the Rivers State PDP campaign for Degema Local Government Area.

The campaign was held at Agri Field in Degema town on Thursday.

Wikee said: “Don’t say we stop them from holding rally.

“We didn’t.

“They applied to me and I gave (Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium) them.

“They now went back and began to meet with the faction of the opposition and you know that the opposition has never held any rally without violence.

“And I said I cannot joke with Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

“Since we have this intelligence, we will not allow it.

“Did anybody force us to give them before?

“Are we not the ones who gave them?

“Did they pay money?

“Go and see the place.

“I know they are happy because they know there is no way they can fill that stadium.

“Instead of them to say thank God for covering our shame.”