Why I’ve accepted to wear beaded crown – Ladoja

A former Governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, has said he is ready to accept the beaded crown, as against his earlier stance to only accept the authentic crown for the paramount ruler, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland stated this on Sunday morning on a live Yoruba radio programme in Ibadan.

He hinged his decision to accept the beaded crown for peace to reign in Ibadanland, which had been a point of contention in the past.

Declaring that he will become Olubadan of Ibadanland by the grace of God, Ladoja affirmed that his decision was in line with the wishes of the people of Ibadanland, who had been demanding him to accept the beaded crown as part of the requirements to ascend the throne of Olubadan.

He insisted that no obstacle put against him will prevent him to become Olubadan if God wants him to become Olubadan.

Responding to the questions during the live radio programme, Ladoja added that he will do what the people of Ibadan want.

He said that there are many people who become Balogun or Otun Olubadan, but do not become Olubadan because those people were not destined to become Olubadan.

Ladoja said, “By the grace of God, I will become Olubadan. God has been merciful to me. My blood pressure has been stable.”

“Anyone God destined to become Olubadan will become Olubadan. There is no amount of obstacles that they may be put on the road, if God says someone will become Olubadan, he will become Olubadan.”

“This thing started during the regime of my younger brother, Abiola Ajimobi, and I won. It has been there since. What I know is that it is the Olubadan that is supposed to make any amendment and not the governor.”

“I will do what Ibadan people want. Everything is being determined by God. We have had many people who became Balogun that did not become Olubadan, we have had many people who became Otun Olubadan but did not become Olubadan. Omiyale and Kuye died ten days apart.”

However, the Otun Olubadan exonerated Governor Seyi Makinde on the chieftaincy review, which he said, was not done to witch-hunt him as being peddled by rumour mongers.

Ladoja stated, “It has become a riddle to me. But I have to accept it. I’ve been assured it’s just a ceremonial crown and that the Olubadan crown remains the only crown in Ibadanland.”

He added, “98 percent of the people of Ibadanland are in support that I should accept the beaded crown, and that’s the majority. The voice of the people is also the voice of God.”

Elaborating further, Ladoja said, “We only have one king in Ibadan and no other. That’s why I will accept to wear the beaded crown as a ceremonial crown.”

Acknowledging the democratic process, Ladoja said, “We are all products of democracy, and if the majority has spoken, who am I to say no?”

“For example, ten people say they want High Chiefs to be wearing beaded crowns and only Ladoja says no out of the majority. What did the governor even want to do? Majority carries the vote.”

Ladoja emphasised that the majority of the people who wanted him to become the Olubadan also want him to accept the crown, and he will heed their wishes for the peace of Ibadanland.

He acknowledged, “That’s what people call the tyranny of the majority. Minority will have their say, while the majority will have their way.”

“The Governor himself was left with no option but to do what the majority of the people of Oyo State want.”

“If what will hinder me from becoming Olubadan is the beaded crown, I will now accept the beaded crown,” Ladoja said.

