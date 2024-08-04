NDLEA intercepts drugs in baby food tins, cloths going to US, UK + Video, photos

Multiple consignments of illicit drugs concealed in tins of Cerelac baby food and clothes going to the United States and United Kingdom have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja and a courier firm, both in Lagos State.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, no less than 36 parcels of a strong strain of cannabis concealed in six cartons of tins of branded Nestle Cerelac baby food, with six containers in each package, were recovered at the SAHCOL export shed of Lagos airport on July 31, 2024.

The psychotropic substance has a total weight of 18.50 kilograms.

Also Read:

A freight agent, Salaudeen Suliat Abiola, who presented the consignment for export to the UK, was promptly arrested, while a follow up operation to Ibadan, Oyo State on August 3, 2024 led to the arrest of the sender of the cargo, Bello Motunrayo Folu, at her 20, Mofoluwasho Estate, Elewuro, Akobo area of the Oyo State capital.

The Cerelac tins were all factory-sealed at the top, while they tampered with the bottom through which they put the substances covered with loose quantities of the infant cereal meal to prevent discovery, an effort that ended in futility as vigilant NDLEA officers were able to foil the attempt.

Post Views: 1