Why MultiChoice Talent Factory is committed to development of West African filmmakers – Academy Director

MultiChoice Talent Factory’s vision is to shape the next phase of Africa’s development and equip the continent’s young people with the skills to tell their stories. Since its establishment in 2018, the academy has had over 300 students graduate, and 70% of these graduates have utilized the skills acquired during their time at the academy, securing employment or becoming entrepreneurs.

According to Atinuke Babatunde, Academy Director, MTF West Africa, the fully funded experiential and training programme is designed to upgrade the skills of young Africans in film and television, allowing them to compete on a global stage.

Atinuke, passionate about filmmaking, says the academy remains committed to upskilling and training aspiring West African filmmakers.

“Upskilling is important for us in terms of industry growth. The academy supports industry development in three ways: training students as filmmakers; masterclasses with industry experts; and industry integration”.

The MTF Academy West Africa is one of three academies across the continent dedicated to developing African film and TV industries by training professionals. Each year, 60 talented individuals from across 13 countries are selected for a comprehensive 12-month academic program including theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production, and storytelling.

In addition to Lagos Academy, a year-long fully sponsored program also takes place at regional MTF academies in Nairobi (Kenya) and Lusaka (Zambia), which partner with respected local tertiary education institutions for course development. Furthermore, MTF provides a robust distribution network needed to impact people’s lives by relieving pressure on sourcing distribution platforms.

The MTF develops skills networks that carry African stories across continents into people’s lives worldwide and is committed to creating – and curating – premium and authentic content for diverse audiences, right across Africa.

