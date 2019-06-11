Senator Ali Ndume on Tuesday offered reasons why he insisted on standing for the Senate presidency despite the preference of his party, All Progressives Congress, for the candidature of Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Ndume spoke after his nomination to stand for election for the Senate presidency on Tuesday during the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

He said he decided to stand for the election to bring credibility to the office of the Senate presidency and demystify the office and make it what it should be: that of one among equals.

He also said he wanted to establish a smooth working relationship with the Executive based on mutual respect and regard and not that what had obtained in the past.