A former Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Friday explained the reason he ignored court orders granting bails to a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

Responding to questions from Senators during the screening as ministerial nominees, Malami, though did not mention anybody’s name but apparently was making reference to Dasuki and El-Zakzaky, said: “I disobeyed court orders in public interest.

“It is my desire to operate within the spirit of the constitution of Nigeria that established the need for integration.

“The office of Attorney-General has the responsibility of upholding public interest.

“It’s not an office that is targeted at individual interest but public interest.

“The office is for the interest of 180 million Nigerians as against a single individual.

“We recorded some modest achievements during my tenure as AGF.”