Why I did not attend APC NEC, Caucus meetings — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has offered reasons why he was not at the National Executive Council and Caucus meetings of his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The meetings were held on Wednesday and Thursday in Abuja at the Presidential Villa and Transcorp Hotel respectively.

Former elected members of the party belong to both organs.

They include former presidents, vice presidents, governors and National Assembly members, especially principal officers.

On why he was not at the meeting, Buhari said through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained his inability to be present at the caucus meeting and the national executive committee, NEC, meetings of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to which he has been invited.

“He has conveyed his apologies, indicating that he is unable to attend due to commitments earlier made.

“The former president used the opportunity to express his support and commitment to the party, at the same time wishing it a good meeting, as the leaders take decisions on issues of importance to the party and the nation.”

Buhari’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), had on Wednesday also sent in his apology for his inability to attend both meetings.

Osinbajo, in a statement by his Media Office, said he had other engagements abroad that coincided with the meetings.

He said he had rescheduled the engagements before now when the meetings were fixed for earlier dates but did not hold.