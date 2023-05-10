WHO trains health personnel on emergency response coordination in Borno

The Borno Government in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) has commenced a four-day refresher training on emergency coordination response for State and rural health workers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Maiduguri Wednesday, the State’s Director, Public Health, Dr Goni Abba, urged participants to listen attentively so they could build their capacity in responding to emergencies.

Abba also urged the 98 participants, mostly drawn from the 27 local government areas of the state,

to step down the knowledge acquired to other health workers in their respective areas.

In her remarks, the WHO North East Emergency Manager, Dr Beatrice Muraguri, lauded Borno Government “for its

commitment in managing public health threats.”

Muraguri, who was represented by Dr Simon Manuel, the Manager, WHO Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in Maiduguri, also commended the team from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) “for its support to public health management in Borno.”

He also acknowledged the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for facilitating the training.

A Senior Scientific Officer with the centre, Sylvia Ezenwa-Ahanene, tasked the trainees to develop themselves for effective response coordination of outbreaks at the state and local government levels.

The 98 participants from State and local government areas comprised Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers, Laboratory Focal Persons and Directors of Primary Health Care, among others.