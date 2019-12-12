The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the House under his leadership would encourage Nigerian youth to realise their potential.

He said the House believes that Nigerian youth have a lot to offer, hence the need to give them a push for the benefit of the country.

Gbajabiamila spoke when he hosted a young Nigerian from Surulere, Olasubomi Iginla Aina, who was recently honoured with the title of the Member of the British Empire by the Queen of England.

The Speaker said Aina has become a pride to the country, especially the people of Surulere.

The Speaker also disclosed that given what Aina has done to the country, the House would find a way to celebrate and honour her at plenary like it did to other courageous Nigerians.

He said: “I congratulate you for being honoured as a Member of the British Empire. I also congratulate you on your appointment by the presidency as a diaspora ambassador. I also want to appoint you as the ambassador of the National Assembly to the UK.

“We’re happy that you’ve not let us down in Surulere. Yours is a case that we should encourage not just for female folk but for Nigerians generally. You happen to be someone that a lot of people look up to.

“I want to congratulate you on all your works so far. You look so young, but you’ve achieved a lot. We’re all proud of you.

“Clearly, you have passion for the youth, and that’s where I think we can collaborate to encourage the youth. You are somebody we should celebrate in the House.

“Stories such as yours give us a lot of hope. People like you, without whom the story of Nigeria won’t be complete, should be celebrated.”

Earlier, Aina, who is the founder of the Light Up Foundation, said she started humanitarian activities right from her secondary school days and that her foundation has provided a lot of interventions to Nigerian youth.

She said: “I appreciate your love for young people. I seek an opportunity to address the whole House on our interventions and what we want members to do with regards to laws related to young people.

“The foundation is supporting the youth from the state of despair to that of hope. We must prepare our youth for future challenges.”